The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) are massive, 10.5-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Both squads feature high-powered offenses, with the Bulldogs 10th in points per game, and the Rebels 14th. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39.3 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game). Ole Miss' offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -10.5 -115 -105 58.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Ole Miss Recent Performance

The Rebels are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 458.0 yards per game in their past three games (-9-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 320.3 (44th-ranked).

The Rebels are 55th in college football in points scored for the past three games (33.0 per game) and 78th in points allowed (21.0).

In its past three games, Ole Miss has thrown for 281.0 yards per game (48th in the country), and allowed 162.3 through the air (46th).

The Rebels are 70th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (177.0), and -15-worst in rushing yards conceded (158.0).

The Rebels have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Ole Miss has hit the over once.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has gone 5-2-1 ATS this season.

Ole Miss games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Ole Miss has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Ole Miss has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 2,467 yards on 160-of-245 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 334 rushing yards (37.1 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins is his team's leading rusher with 169 carries for 793 yards, or 88.1 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Ulysses Bentley IV has compiled 388 yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has registered 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (83.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has 44 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 627 yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade's 40 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Jared Ivey has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Ole Miss' top-tackler, Trey Washington, has 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions this year.

John Saunders Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 37 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

