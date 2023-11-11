Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Obion County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlisle County High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fulton High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
