The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will battle in a clash of Big Ten opponents at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Minnesota 25, Purdue 23 Minnesota has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Golden Gophers are 2-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Boilermakers have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1.5)



Minnesota (-1.5) Minnesota is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In nine games played Purdue has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points four times this season.

In the Purdue's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 4.9 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 45.3 40.8 Implied Total AVG 26.8 28 24.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.6 45.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.6 27.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

