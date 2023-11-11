Oddsmakers heavily favor the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) when they host the Florida International Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA foes at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 10.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the contest.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 388.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 67th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Raiders rank 105th, surrendering 414.8 yards per contest. This season has been ugly for Florida International on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 324.9 total yards per game (25th-worst) and ceding 432.9 total yards per game (15th-worst).

Middle Tennessee vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -10.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -450 +325

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Blue Raiders, who rank -52-worst in total offense (375.7 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (454 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

Over the previous three contests, the Blue Raiders rank -2-worst in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and -4-worst in scoring defense (26 points per game allowed).

Over Middle Tennessee's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 76th in passing offense (252.7 passing yards per game) and -36-worst in passing defense (233.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the last three games, the Blue Raiders rank -38-worst in rushing offense (123 rushing yards per game) and -105-worst in rushing defense (220.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Blue Raiders have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Middle Tennessee has hit the over once.

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has posted a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Four of Middle Tennessee's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Middle Tennessee has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

Middle Tennessee has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,329 yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) on 106 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 385 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Elijah Metcalf's 552 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 45 catches and five touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 32 passes for 477 yards (53 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson has been the target of 55 passes and compiled 41 receptions for 418 yards, an average of 46.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Sam Brumfield, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded 3.5 sacks, two TFL and 42 tackles.

Tra Fluellen has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles and three passes defended.

