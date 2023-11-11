When the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders match up with the Florida International Panthers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Blue Raiders will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Middle Tennessee 32, Florida International 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Blue Raiders are 3-6-0 this season.

Middle Tennessee has not covered a spread when they are at least 10.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of nine Blue Raiders games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Middle Tennessee contests.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 23.5%.

The Panthers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Florida International is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Panthers' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Florida International this season is 3.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Raiders vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 21.9 30.9 29.8 28.3 15.6 33.0 Florida International 20.8 28.6 19.2 31.4 22.8 25.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.