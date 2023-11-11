The Memphis Tigers (7-2) visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is a 9.5-point underdog. The point total is 51.5.

Memphis ranks 85th in scoring defense this season (27.9 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 39.2 points per game. Charlotte has been sputtering offensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 322.8 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 353 total yards per contest (49th-ranked).

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -9.5 -105 -115 51.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Memphis Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Tigers rank third-worst in total offense (510.7 yards per game) and -2-worst in total defense (518.3 yards per game allowed).

From an offensive perspective, the Tigers have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 49.7 points per game (second-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 37.7 points allowed per game (-107-worst) over that stretch.

While Memphis' pass defense ranks -114-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (313.7), it ranks 19th-best on the offensive side of the ball (310 passing yards per game) over that time frame.

Despite having the 44th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (200.7 rushing yards per game), the Tigers rank -89-worst in run defense over that stretch (204.7 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Memphis has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Six of Memphis' eight games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Memphis has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

Memphis has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 2,535 yards (281.7 ypg) on 208-of-314 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 221 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 130 times for 826 yards (91.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 352 receiving yards on 35 catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-high 752 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 73 targets) with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put up a 585-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 59 targets.

Chandler Martin paces the team with two sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed eight TFL and 64 tackles.

Cameron Smith has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 30 tackles and two passes defended.

