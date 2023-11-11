The Memphis Tigers (7-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 52 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Memphis vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-9.5) 52 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-9.5) 51.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Memphis vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Charlotte has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

