The Memphis Tigers (7-2) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Memphis owns the 85th-ranked defense this year (27.9 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with 39.2 points per game. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 16.8 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 63rd with 24.8 points surrendered per contest.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Memphis vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Memphis Charlotte 454.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (114th) 419.1 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353 (44th) 161.9 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (84th) 292.9 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (114th) 9 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 2,535 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 221 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has compiled 826 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. He's also added 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 35 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has piled up 249 yards on 48 carries, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's 752 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has totaled 47 catches and four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 36 passes for 585 yards (65 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 946 yards on 77-of-137 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (53.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 328 yards (on 82 carries) with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera paces his squad with 356 receiving yards on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has racked up 350 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Colin Weber has racked up 222 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) this season.

