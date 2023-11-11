In the game between the Memphis Tigers and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-10.5) Over (51.5) Memphis 37, Charlotte 18

Week 11 AAC Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Memphis has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Tigers games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The point total average for Memphis games this season is 58.6, 7.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 22.2% chance to win.

The 49ers have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte is a perfect 3-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

The 49ers have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

Charlotte games this season have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 3.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 39.2 27.9 39.8 30.2 42.3 22 Charlotte 16.8 24.8 16.3 24 17.2 25.4

