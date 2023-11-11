AAC rivals will do battle when the Memphis Tigers (7-2) battle the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 37, Charlotte 18

Memphis 37, Charlotte 18 Memphis has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Charlotte has won two of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

The 49ers have not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)



Memphis (-10.5) Memphis has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In eight games played Charlotte has recorded five wins against the spread.

The 49ers are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Seven of Memphis' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

This season, four of Charlotte's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

Memphis averages 39.2 points per game against Charlotte's 16.8, amounting to 4.5 points over the game's total of 51.5.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 57 60.3 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33 35.5 ATS Record 2-5-1 0-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.7 Implied Total AVG 30.3 26.3 32.6 ATS Record 5-3-0 0-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-3 2-3

