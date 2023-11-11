Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tyner Academy at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cumberland County High School at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
