ACC opponents match up when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On offense, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 457.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 36th (332.7 yards allowed per game). Miami (FL)'s defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 311.4 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 437.9 total yards per game, which ranks 32nd.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 190 rushing yards on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 99 times for 671 yards (74.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 283 yards (31.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 17 grabs for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 38 catches for 538 yards (59.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 2,057 yards (228.6 yards per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 379 yards across 75 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 41 passes and compiled 554 receiving yards (61.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 48 targets have resulted in 36 grabs for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

