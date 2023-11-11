Our projection model predicts the Western Carolina Catamounts will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-23.3) 57.1 Western Carolina 40, East Tennessee State 17

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Catamounts games hit the over.

Buccaneers vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 36.8 30.1 40.5 25.5 33.8 33.8 East Tennessee State 17.6 29.9 28.3 16.3 9 40.8

