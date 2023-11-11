Saturday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-1) and Lafayette Leopards (0-1) going head to head at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Tennessee State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Buccaneers head into this matchup after a 74-66 loss to Kentucky on Tuesday.

East Tennessee State vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 74, Lafayette 54

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers put up 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) last season while allowing 55.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They had a +303 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

East Tennessee State's offense was more effective in SoCon games last year, tallying 66.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.4 PPG.

The Buccaneers scored 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.

East Tennessee State surrendered 50.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed in away games (61.6).

