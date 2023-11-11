Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Benton County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mayfield High School at Camden Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11

7:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Camden, TN

Camden, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fulton High School at Camden Central High School