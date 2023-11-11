The Austin Peay Governors (7-2) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fortera Stadium in a battle of UAC opponents.

Offensively, Austin Peay has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FCS by totaling 38.2 points per game. The Governors rank 66th on defense (26.7 points allowed per game). Utah Tech ranks 69th in points per game (24.6), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 40.2 points ceded per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Austin Peay Utah Tech 453.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (46th) 404 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.1 (127th) 152.1 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.7 (99th) 301.6 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.9 (18th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,589 yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 203 yards (22.6 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 168 times for 927 yards (103 per game), scoring seven times.

Trey Goodman's leads his squad with 619 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 607 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kam Thomas has been the target of 47 passes and hauled in 45 grabs for 582 yards, an average of 64.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has compiled 2,159 yards (239.9 yards per game) while completing 55% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has rushed for 549 yards on 117 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Chris Street has totaled 314 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson has hauled in 647 receiving yards on 52 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Beau Sparks has caught 67 passes and compiled 590 receiving yards (65.6 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Keith Davis has racked up 417 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

