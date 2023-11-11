The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-10.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-10.5) 46.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Alabama & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama
To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700
To Win the SEC +165 Bet $100 to win $165
Kentucky
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

