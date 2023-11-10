Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Wilson County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
