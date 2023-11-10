The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.

South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 3.1% more often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last season.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 140.6 71.5 141 138.8 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 140.6 69.5 141 139.2

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Last year, the Commodores recorded 71.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.

Vanderbilt had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt South Carolina Upstate 14-6 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 4-12 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

