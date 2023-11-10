The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

  • Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank
175th 71.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 69.5 156th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.2 306th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th
304th 11.5 Assists 11.7 289th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

