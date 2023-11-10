Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Vanderbilt (-12.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.