The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 306th.

Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans gave up.

Vanderbilt had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Commodores surrendered 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than in away games (78.9).

In home games, Vanderbilt drained 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule