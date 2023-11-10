Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Kohl Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with Wisconsin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Tennessee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.0)

Wisconsin (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee averaged 70.8 points per game last year (195th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on defense, surrendering only 57.9 points per contest (third-best).

The Volunteers were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 35.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 34th with 28.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.7 assists per game, Tennessee ranked ninth-best in college basketball in the category.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Volunteers were 113th in the country. They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 50th in college basketball.

With 7.7 treys per game, the Volunteers ranked 134th in the country. They sported a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

Tennessee thrived in terms of defending against three-point shooting last season, ranking 23rd-best in the country in treys allowed per game (5.8) and best in three-point percentage allowed (26.5%).

Last season Tennessee took 59.9% two-pointers, accounting for 69.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 40.1% threes (30.4% of the team's baskets).

