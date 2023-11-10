How to Watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Peacock
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.
- Tennessee had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 70.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
- Tennessee had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee fared better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than on the road (63.7).
- Tennessee made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% in home games and 32.6% in road games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
