The Murray State Racers (1-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at CFSB Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023

8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

A total of 19 of Tennessee Tech's games last season went over the point total.

The Golden Eagles were 16-12-0 against the spread last year.

Tennessee Tech's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Murray State's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 144.1 72.0 145.4 140.0 Tennessee Tech 73.7 144.1 73.4 145.4 142.6

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 72.0 the Racers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee Tech put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.0 points.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Tennessee Tech 11-2 Home Record 11-5 3-11 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

