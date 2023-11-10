The Murray State Racers (1-0) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Information

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 73.7 129th 237th 72 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 9.2 25th 249th 12.2 Assists 14.4 81st 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

