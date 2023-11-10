Friday's contest features the Murray State Racers (1-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) clashing at CFSB Center (on November 10) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Murray State.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 75, Tennessee Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-5.2)

Murray State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

Tennessee Tech ranked 129th in the nation last season with 73.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 274th with 73.4 points allowed per game.

The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in the nation with 31.9 rebounds per contest, but they gave up 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

Tennessee Tech ranked 81st in the country with 14.4 dimes per contest.

Last season the Golden Eagles averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.6 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

The Golden Eagles ranked 25th-best in the country by sinking 9.2 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 62nd in college basketball at 36.4%.

Tennessee Tech was 263rd in the country with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Tennessee Tech took 57.9% two-pointers (accounting for 64.9% of the team's baskets) and 42.1% from beyond the arc (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.