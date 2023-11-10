How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Racers gave up to their opponents (44.8%).
- Tennessee Tech went 11-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Racers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
- The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were only 1.7 more points than the 72 the Racers allowed.
- Tennessee Tech went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 72 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (65.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/16/2023
|Midway
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
