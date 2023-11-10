Friday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) and Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) going head to head at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Tigers enter this game following a 53-47 win over Wilberforce on Monday.

Tennessee State vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Tennessee State vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 72, Tennessee State 60

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a -148 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They put up 66.2 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and gave up 71.3 per contest to rank 322nd in college basketball.

In OVC action, Tennessee State averaged 0.6 fewer points (65.6) than overall (66.2) in 2022-23.

The Tigers averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 57.9 away.

Tennessee State gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.

