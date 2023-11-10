The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 222.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In five of eight games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.

The average total in Phoenix's contests this year is 223.5, 1.0 more point than this game's over/under.

The Suns' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Phoenix has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.3-point total on average, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 62.5% 112.5 221.5 111 227.3 224.5 Lakers 3 37.5% 109 221.5 116.3 227.3 225.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).

Phoenix has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers score an average of 109 points per game, just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 5-3 2-2 5-3 Lakers 2-6 0-1 2-6

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Suns Lakers 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 109 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 111 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

