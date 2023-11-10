Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenwood High School at Smyrna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagleville High School at Moore County High School