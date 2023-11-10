Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenwood High School at Smyrna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagleville High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
