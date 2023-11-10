Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-14.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreese Davis: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|76.7
|59th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.4
|34th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
