The Missouri Tigers (1-0) host the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.

The Memphis Tigers' record against the spread last season was 17-14-0.

Missouri was less successful against the spread than Memphis last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 17-14-0 record of the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 78.9 158.3 74.4 146.2 149.6 Memphis 79.4 158.3 71.8 146.2 146.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Memphis Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, five more points than the 74.4 the Missouri Tigers allowed.

Memphis put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis vs. Missouri Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0 Memphis 17-14-0 16-15-0

Memphis vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Memphis 16-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 7-5 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.