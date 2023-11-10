The Missouri Tigers (1-0) will play the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Information

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Memphis vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 79.4 21st 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 354th 27.6 Rebounds 32.2 147th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.1 310th 21st 15.8 Assists 15.6 28th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 13 291st

