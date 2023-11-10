Friday's contest at Mizzou Arena has the Missouri Tigers (1-0) matching up with the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 89-86 win for Missouri, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Memphis vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 89, Memphis 86

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-3.0)

Missouri (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 175.5

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was lifted by its offense last season, as it ranked 21st-best in college basketball by scoring 79.4 points per game. It ranked 233rd in college basketball in points allowed (71.8 per contest).

The Memphis Tigers averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Memphis averaged 15.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 28th in college basketball.

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Memphis Tigers ranked 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 291st in college basketball by committing 13.0 turnovers per contest.

With 6.1 treys per game, the Memphis Tigers were 310th in the nation. They had a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Memphis gave up 8.0 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.8% (31st-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Memphis last year, 70.9% of them were two-pointers (78.6% of the team's made baskets) and 29.1% were threes (21.4%).

