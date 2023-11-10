How to Watch Memphis vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Charlotte vs Liberty (4:30 PM ET | November 10)
- UTSA vs Minnesota (7:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Harvard vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.6% the Missouri Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Memphis had a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.
- The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Missouri Tigers finished 256th.
- The Memphis Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, five more points than the 74.4 the Missouri Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Memphis put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.
- The Memphis Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jackson State
|W 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Imperial Arena
