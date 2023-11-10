The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.6% the Missouri Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Memphis had a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.

The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Missouri Tigers finished 256th.

The Memphis Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, five more points than the 74.4 the Missouri Tigers allowed to opponents.

Memphis put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

At home, Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.

The Memphis Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule