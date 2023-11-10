The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Memphis Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.6% the Missouri Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Memphis had a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Missouri Tigers finished 256th.
  • The Memphis Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, five more points than the 74.4 the Missouri Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • Memphis put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.
  • The Memphis Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jackson State W 94-77 FedExForum
11/10/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State - FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan - Imperial Arena

