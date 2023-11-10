Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Loudon County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Lenoir City High School at Walker Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenback School at Oliver Springs High School