Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Lincoln County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Madison County
  • Moore County
  • Putnam County
  • Fentress County
  • Carter County
  • Gibson County
  • Carroll County
  • Loudon County
  • Blount County
  • Roane County

    • Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Fayetteville High School at Smith County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Carthage, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.