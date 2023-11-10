How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Ligue 1 schedule, OGC Nice taking on Montpellier HSC.
Live coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Montpellier HSC vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice journeys to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+115)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+255)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.