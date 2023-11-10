We have 2023 high school football action in Knox County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10

5:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Powell High School at Sevier County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Sevierville, TN

Sevierville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Morristown-Hamblen High School West at West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bearden High School at Jefferson County High School