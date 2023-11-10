Take a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7), which currently has five players listed (including Xavier Tillman), as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (2-7) at FedExForum on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 108-102 loss to the Heat in their last outing on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 28 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7 Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Knee 12.7 9.0 3.0 John Konchar SG Questionable Hip 3.5 7.5 1.5

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

