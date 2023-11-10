Davidson County, Tennessee has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Franklin Road Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lebanon, TN
    • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery Bell Academy at Ensworth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: AA - Middle Region
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Davidson Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

