The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) take on the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Chattanooga matchup in this article.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Chattanooga Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-4.5) 151.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-4.5) 151.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Mocs did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
  • Louisville won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Cardinals games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • The implied probability of Chattanooga winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

