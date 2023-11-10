Friday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (0-1) and Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) going head to head at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 59-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Mocs came out on top in their last game 88-32 against King (TN) on Monday.

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 59, Chattanooga 56

Chattanooga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mocs outscored opponents by four points per game last season with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) and gave up 54.8 per outing (13th in college basketball).

In SoCon action, Chattanooga averaged 1 more points (59.8) than overall (58.8) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Mocs scored 6.5 more points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (55.4).

In 2022-23, Chattanooga conceded 0.1 fewer points per game at home (55.4) than away (55.5).

