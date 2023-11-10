The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Blount County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.

    • Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Maryville High School at Bradley Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Cleveland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Alcoa, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

