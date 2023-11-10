Belmont vs. Furman November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (1-0) face the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Belmont vs. Furman Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Furman (-6.5)
- Total: 159.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Furman Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|11th
|16.6
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.