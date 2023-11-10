The Furman Paladins (1-0) take on the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont vs. Furman Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins shot 47.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.8% the Paladins' opponents shot last season.

Belmont went 16-5 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Paladins finished 178th.

The Bruins' 76.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up.

When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Belmont went 17-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.

At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.9).

At home, Belmont sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule