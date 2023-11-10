Friday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (1-0) and Austin Peay Governors (1-0) matching up at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 75-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored George Mason, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 75, Austin Peay 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-13.5)

George Mason (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

Offensively, Austin Peay put up 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 72.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (245th-ranked).

Last year the Governors grabbed 28.5 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Austin Peay put up 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in college basketball.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Governors were 72nd in the country. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

Last year the Governors sank 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.2% (283rd-ranked) from downtown.

With 6.5 threes conceded per game, Austin Peay ranked 82nd in the country. It allowed a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Austin Peay took 61.5% two-pointers (accounting for 70.1% of the team's baskets) and 38.5% three-pointers (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.