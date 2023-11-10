Friday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (0-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at F&M Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-56, with Austin Peay coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Governors suffered a 75-59 loss to Trevecca Nazarene.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 59, Chattanooga 56

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Governors put up 59.5 points per game (289th in college basketball) last season while allowing 56.3 per outing (20th in college basketball). They had a +93 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

On offense, Austin Peay posted 61.9 points per game last year in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (59.5 points per game) was 2.4 PPG lower.

The Governors averaged 62.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 58.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Austin Peay allowed 52.8 points per game last year at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than it allowed in road games (59.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.