In the semifinals of the Moselle Open on Friday, Alexander Shevchenko (ranked No. 63) meets Pierre-Hugues Herbert (No. 344).

In the Semifinal, Shevchenko is the favorite against Herbert, with -210 odds compared to the underdog's +160.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Match Information

Tournament: The Moselle Open

The Moselle Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 67.7% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Pierre-Hugues Herbert -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Shevchenko beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Herbert defeated No. 70-ranked Luca van Assche, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Shevchenko has played 24.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 25.3 games (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Herbert has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Herbert is averaging 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Shevchenko and Herbert have not competed against each other.

