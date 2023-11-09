The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vanderbilt vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Commodores put up an average of 67.6 points per game last year, only 3.3 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up to opponents.

Vanderbilt had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Skyhawks averaged 64.2 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up.

UT Martin had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

